MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old Wisconsin woman was taken into custody Thursday night after hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle, fleeing the scene, and crashing into several parked cars while having five children in the passenger seats.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night, officers were responding to a disturbance when they observed a vehicle hit a pedestrian, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, on North 36th Street. The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.

Officers pursued the vehicle, which eventually crashed into two parked cars and a pole on the 3500 block of West Silver Spring Drive.

The driver, a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken into custody. Inside the vehicle, authorities found five children, all ten years old or younger.

Four of the five children were treated on the scene, while one was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As for the pedestrian, he was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.