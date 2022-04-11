Wisconsin woman flips modified vehicle, charged with OWI

WYOCENA, Wis. (WFRV) – A modified S-10 landed on its roof after a woman from Pardeeville reportedly lost control and ended up in the parking lot of Grande Cheese.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on April 10 around 3:30 p.m. authorities were notified of a vehicle that lost control. The vehicle was reportedly a modified 1988 Chevrolet S-10.

The incident happened near the intersection of North Washington Street and Monroe Street in Wyocena.

Authorities say that the modified engine was a factor in the vehicle losing control. The vehicle lost control and went into the parking lot of Grande Cheese.

Photo courtesy of Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

After overturning multiple times, the vehicle came to rest on its roof. The driver reportedly showed signs of impairment. The two people inside the vehicle were transported for their injuries.

35-year-old Kalinda Gieschen was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Gieschen is from Pardeeville and will reportedly be charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Injury (1st Offense) as well as multiple traffic citations.

Pardeeville is about an hour west of Fond du Lac.

No additional information was provided.