CHETEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was airlifted to the hospital after her son allegedly stabbed her in the neck Monday morning.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene after a 911 call stating that a woman had been stabbed in her neck by her son. She had fled the house, and her son was still inside.

Deputies immediately rushed over and took 30-year-old Michael Townsend from Cameron into custody without further incident. His mother, a 54-year-old woman, was flown to an Eau Claire hospital and is in serious condition.

Townsend was transported to the Barron County Jail and is being charged with the following:

Attempted 1st-Degree Homicide Felony



Townsend made his initial appearance in court on Thursday, where he was given a $50,000 cash bond. He is due back on July 12 for an adjourned initial appearance.

No further information was provided.

Local 5 News will update this should any additional details be released to the public.