WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was found unconscious underneath a pickup truck after the driver allegedly drove into the living room of a residence.

According to the Wautoma Police Department, officers received a report of a truck that had crashed into a residence in the 400 block of South Fair Street in Wautoma. The officer arrived and observed a pickup truck had been driven into the living room of the residence.

A female resident was found unconscious underneath the truck. The victim was treated by medical personnel before being airlifted to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The Wisconsin Highway Patrol Accident Reconstruction Unit is on the scene and currently investigating the crash. The cause is unknown at this time.

No additional details were provided.

