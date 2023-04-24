KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested on Sunday after deputies found her unconscious inside her vehicle with it still in drive.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:45 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in traffic on the Interstate 94 off-ramp north of State Highway 50.

Deputies on the scene reported the operator, identified as 34-year-old Ericka Mills from Milwaukee, was unconscious with the car still running in drive.

Further investigations revealed several open containers of alcohol and marijuana located inside the vehicle as well as a loaded firearm inside the glove box.

Mills was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated, her second offense, and other related charges. She is being held at the Kenosha County Jail.

“The KSD is committed to keeping intoxicated drivers off of our roadways and firearms out of the hands of individuals that are not legally allowed to carry them concealed,” wrote officials on Facebook.

No additional details were provided. For more information on the arrest, you can click here.