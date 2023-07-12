Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SPOONER, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in northwestern Wisconsin was taken into custody after allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a 30+ mile chase.

The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident that happened on July 8, where a woman allegedly stole a vehicle. Around 8:30 p.m., authorities were notified of an attempt to find a vehicle that was stolen from Spooner.

The vehicle was a convertible with a Wisconsin dealer plate and was allegedly taken by a woman. About an hour later around 3:30 p.m., a deputy and a DNR Warden saw the vehicle on State Highway 35.

When authorities turned on their emergency lights and sirens, the woman driving allegedly raised her middle finger at law enforcement. Other authorities reportedly joined in on the pursuit and tried to use tire deflation devices at different locations.

Authorities say the driver damaged two different yards at residences and one squad truck was also damaged. The pursuit went over 33 miles, according to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Katrina Boyle, was eventually taken into custody. She was allegedly ‘uncooperative’ during her arrest.

Court records show that multiple traffic violations have been filed against Boyle, but she has not been charged at this time. The release said that multiple charges were forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was provided.