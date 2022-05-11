WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Waukesha could face life in prison for her role in a prostitution-involved business that ran for at least 14 years and touched twelve states.

According to officials, 39-year-old Amanda Mahan was indicted for offenses related to sex trafficking. The indictment reportedly contains ten counts. Mahan is also known as “Pimpin’ Amanda” and “Amanda Chase”.

The first count accuses of Mahan traveling and using facilities to run a business involving prostitution. This reportedly happened in 2004 and continued through 2018.

The second count charges Mahan with the sex trafficking of a child. The other eight counts accuse Mahan of using force, fraud and coercion to traffic a different adult victim for commercial sex acts and transporting victims to various states with the intent they engage in prostitution.

Some of those states include:

Illinois

Iowa

Minnesota

North Dakota

South Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Missouri

Kentucky

Indiana

Georgia

Florida

On May 9, a federal magistrate judge reportedly ordered Mahan to be detained. The judge said Mahan would present a danger to the community if released.

Mahan’s sex trafficking charges reportedly concerned five specific victims. However, authorities are asking anyone who has information regarding Mahan’s involvement in sex trafficking to call 414-276-4684.

If Mahan is convicted of any of the counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion she would face a minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison. She also faces up to 40 years in prison for the sex trafficking of a child.

The interstate transportation charge carries up to ten years in prison, and the racketeering charge has up to five years in prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Milwaukee Police Department and Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.