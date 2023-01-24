LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022.

Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse.

Police say she had mentioned relocating and has a history of living in several counties across Wisconsin as well as throughout the rest of the country.

Peterson is described as a white, 37-year-old woman weighing 155 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes but may have dyed her hair blonde and could be wearing glasses.

Law enforcement and her family are concerned about her safety and anyone with information is asked to 608-782-7575.