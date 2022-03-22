KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Wisconsin is facing multiple charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at another parent while they were waiting at a school parking lot.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, on March 21, a 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly pointing a handgun at another parent. The incident reportedly happened while they were sitting at a local high school parking lot.

They were apparently waiting for their children to get out of school.

While the Kenosha Police Department did not provide an identity of the woman, their arrest records show a 36-year-old woman named Amber Arnold was arrested on March 21.

Photo courtesy of Kenosha County Jail

She was charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm on grounds of a school

Intentionally point firearm at person

Disorderly conduct

Obstructing/resisting an officer

Disorderly conduct

The possession of a firearm on grounds of a school is a felony, while the rest of the charges are misdemeanors.

Authorities say that the were no injuries from the incident, and the woman will be in court today.