PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old Wisconsin woman was taken into custody after allegedly refusing to exit her vehicle, ramming a squad car, and leading officers on a high-speed pursuit in central Wisconsin.

According to a release, Jennifer L. Sweetman is expected to have several charges referred to the Portage County District Attorney’s Office after the incident, which occurred on April 9, 2023.

Officers report that around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of two individuals who were together in violation of their probation rules at an address on the north side of Portage.

As officers were responding, they were notified that the two individuals had left the scene in separate vehicles.

One officer was able to locate Sweetman’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, officers told her she was being detained and asked her to exit the vehicle.

Damaged Portage Police Department vehicle. (Photo Credit: Portage Police Department)

Sweetman allegedly refused and then put her vehicle in reverse, subsequently slamming into the officer’s squad car and nearly hitting two officers. She then fled at a high rate of speed toward Sauk County.

Sweetman eventually pulled into a field drive and was taken into custody without further incident by Columbia County deputies.

She was taken into custody and tentatively charged with the following:

Eluding an Officer

2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Criminal Damage to Property

2 counts of Felony Bail Jumping

Encouraging a Probation Violation.

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this if more information is made available.