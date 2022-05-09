WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman is being recognized by the WI Department of Natural Resources (DNR) after she gave some baby raccoon kits a fighting chance.

According to the DNR’s Facebook, Jamie from Columbia County told wardens she was mowing her lawn when she saw something from the corner of her eye, making her stop.

She went on to explain after she turned off her lawnmower, she found four raccoon kits following behind her like little ducks.

“It was like they had imprinted on me, but the mower was so loud I don’t know why they would want to follow me,” explained Jamie.

Wardens explain the most important thing about this story is what Jamie did next that gave them a chance in the wild.

She left them be.

The DNR points out she did these three simple things that helped the babies in the long run:

Jamie turned off her lawnmower and went back inside her house with her two daughters. She taught her children about the importance of leaving young wild animals alone and observing them in the distance as they watched the kits on the other side of the window. The raccoons eventually left the mower and went back into the prairie next to Jamie’s house, where the mother was likely waiting.

DNR thanked Jamie and her family for remembering “if you care, leave them there” – giving the kits their best chance for survival.

For more information about how wildlife mothers care for their young and how to find a wildlife rehabilitator, click here.