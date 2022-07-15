WESTFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Marquette County told authorities that a suspect held her at knifepoint and stole money from a store she worked at, but it turned out it was her husband and she was in on it.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office provided more information about an armed robbery that happened on July 12. Robert and Heather Wienke were arrested on multiple charges. The armed robbery allegedly happened at the Refuel Pantry-Pioneer Westfield Gas Station.

Heather, an employee at the gas station, reportedly called 9-1-1 and said that she was held at knifepoint by an unknown man. She also mentioned that the man took an undisclosed amount of money.

She then said that the man held a knife to her neck and forced her to drive him to a farm field. After arriving at the field she claimed to have dropped him off at his vehicle that was parked in the area. Her phone was also claimed to have been taken so she could not call 9-1-1.

Authorities determined that her claims were false and the unknown man was actually her husband, Robert. The money taken from the store was reportedly hidden in a remote area and was later found.

The two are facing the following charges:

Robert Wienke Theft – Movable Property (> $10,000 – $100,000) – Party to a Crime – Repeater – Use of a Dangerous Weapon Carrying a Concealed Knife – Repeater

Heather Wienke Theft – Movable Property (> $10,000 – $100,000) – Party to a Crime Obstructing an Officer



The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said that multi-agency investigations similar to this one are common.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.