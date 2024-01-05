MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old Wisconsin woman was sentenced to one year in prison for embezzling funds from the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin, Karen Johnson of Cumberland was sentenced to prison for stealing over $200,000 from the St. Croix Chippewa Housing Authority, an agency of the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin.

This agency is responsible for providing and maintaining housing for low-income tribal members. Officials say the Housing Authority receives in excess of $1 million each year in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Johnson, who had worked for the Housing Authority since 1995, used her position to write checks for personal expenses. This included a scheme to defraud in which she generated and approved false invoices billing the Housing Authority for work purportedly done by a contractor.

Johnson then wrote checks drawn on the Housing Authority funds, forged the contractor’s signature, and deposited the checks into her own bank account.

At the sentencing, Judge William Conley found that Johnson’s conduct was serious because she took advantage of her position within the Housing Authority and deprived other tribal members of financial support.

Judge Conley stated a custodial sentence was warranted due to the length of time Johnson stole the funds. It was reported that Johnson stole funds between 2014 and 2019.

Following Johnson’s prison sentence, she will be on supervised release for three years.