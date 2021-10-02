Wisconsin woman sentenced in murder-for-hire plot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for trying to hire a hitman using bitcoin currency.

Federal prosecutors announced that 38-year-old Kelly Harper of Columbus received the sentence after she pleaded guilty to using the Internet to hire a hitman.

Harper provided the man’s height, weight, eye color, cell phone number and photos of his vehicle. She also shared a screenshot of a bitcoin wallet with a value of about $5,633 to the site administrator.

Her attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message.