WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old woman from north-central Wisconsin was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for making false statements during the purchase of two firearms.

A release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) states that Ashley Zastrow, from Merrill, purchased the guns in Wisconsin Rapids in January 2022 and reportedly represented that she was the actual buyer.

However, an investigation revealed that the firearms were for an individual who accompanied her to the store and provided her with cash at the time of purchase, authorities say.

According to the release, the person Zastrow provided the firearms to was prohibited from possessing them as a result of previous felony convictions. The person then allegedly used one of the firearms purchased by Zastrow to commit a homicide.

Zastrow’s one-year prison term will be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

The sentencing judge was U.S. District Judge William M. Conley.

This investigation was conducted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Merrill Police Department, and Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Marshfield Police Department.