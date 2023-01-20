MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution.

As announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, 40-year-old Golia Xiong will spend the next 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Xiong will receive credit for the time she has served in custody since her arrest on March 30, 2022. This prison term will be followed by a 4-year term of supervised release.

On March 30, 2022, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office stopped Xiong as she arrived at a gas station near Highway 53 in New Auburn to make a delivery of suspected methamphetamine.

Upon searching Xiong and her vehicle, police say they found around one-quarter pound of methamphetamine in the vehicle, along with drug-related paraphernalia.

The judge presiding over the case stated tath a significant sentence was necessary for Xiong’s conduct, particularly because she has been convicted in state court of methamphetamine trafficking offenses twice in the recent past and was on supervision for those offenses.

The charge against Xiong was the result of an investigation conducted by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

No additional details were provided.