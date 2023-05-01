MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman who crashed into a county bus in Wisconsin was taken into custody, and her 2-year-old passenger was reportedly not in a car seat.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, on April 29 around 9:15 p.m., a ‘serious’ collision happened on the 4300 block of West Burleigh Street. Police say that the first vehicle ignored a tired light and collided with a second vehicle.

The second vehicle was reportedly a county bus. The driver of the first vehicle was identified as a 23-year-old woman. She reportedly got out of the vehicle and took out a 2-year-old boy.

The boy was reportedly not in a car seat. Both the boy and the driver went to a hospital. The driver was eventually taken into custody.

The driver of the bus, only identified as a 62-year-old man, was taken to a hospital as well.

Charges are reportedly waiting review at the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. No additional information was provided.

