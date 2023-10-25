MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a woman woke up in the middle of the night to find a stranger drinking expensive IPAs out of her fridge.

The Madison Police Department says the woman woke up to loud noises coming from the kitchen area of the house.

She headed downstairs to reportedly find a stranger, identified as 32-year-old Sean Cain, who appeared to be intoxicated, removing items from her refrigerator and drinking one of her “expensive IPAs.”

The woman fled the house and called for help when the man refused to leave the residence.

Officers arrived at the woman’s house located on the 2100 block of Lakeland Avenue shortly after 4:15 a.m. The man was uncooperative, locked himself inside, and allegedly refused to leave.

At the victim’s request, officers with the Madison Police Department entered the home and found Cain attempting to hide behind the dining room table.

He was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail for burglary and resisting arrest.