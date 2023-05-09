FREDERIC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for a missing 22-year-old woman from western Wisconsin who has ties to Green Bay and Oshkosh.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking for Krystamarie Ilizabeth Welch, who was reportedly last seen at a residence in rural Frederic during the early morning hours of May 7, 2023.

According to Welch’s boyfriend, she was contacted by an unknown person who stated that her niece was injured, in trouble, and at a local hospital. Welch then reportedly gathered two luggage bags and was observed getting into an unknown vehicle.

Law enforcement has since determined that Welch’s niece was not injured and/or in distress. Since leaving, Welch has not returned to her residence and has not had any known contact with family or friends.

Her phone has been turned off, and her whereabouts are currently unknown. She reportedly has ties to eastern Wisconsin in Green Bay and Oshkosh. She also has ties in the state of Maine.

According to authorities, Welch has a history of mental illness, including being diagnosed as bipolar and multiple personality disorder. She is no longer taking her mental health-related medications.

Welch is described as being 5’0″ tall, weighing 145 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. At the time she was last seen, Welch’s hair reportedly had blonde tips.

The 22-year-old was last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt with the words “Pro Lawn” on it, camouflage leggings, and black shoes. She wears glasses and has a c-section scar on her abdomen after giving birth to a child in September 2022.

Welch also has a “wolf paw” tattoo on the outside of her right bicep. Additionally, she was last seen wearing a silver ring on her left-hand ring finger.

If located, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency and/or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will continue to monitor this situation and update you when we learn more about the whereabouts of Krystamarie Ilizabeth Welch.