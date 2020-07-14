NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Wisconsin woman’s body recovered from Rainbow Falls

by: Ben Raymond

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Gogebic County Sheriff released information that at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, the body of a missing woman was found at the base of Rainbow Falls in Ironwood Township.

The Sheriff’s Department has identified the body as that of Stephanie Narvaez of Watertown, Wisconsin. According to the release, Narvaez and another person were hiking above the falls Saturday evening. She attempted to cross the Black River, slipped into the water and was carried over the falls.

Search and recovery efforts had been going on since Narvaez was first reported missing.

The Gogebic County Search and Rescue Team, Michigan State Police Wakefield Post and Michigan State Police Dive Team, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, USFS personnel, Beacon ambulance, Ironwood Township Fire and the Gogebic County Victim Services Unit all assisted in the search.

