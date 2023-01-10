(WFRV) – A college wrestling team in Wisconsin avoided any injuries after its bus caught fire on the ride back from a meet in Minnesota.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, a college wrestling team was on a bus that ended up catching fire and closing part of Hwy 53. Authorities said the team on board was not injured and had to spend a few hours at the Sheriff’s Office.

The college was reportedly Milwaukee School of Engineering, and the team was on the way home from a meet in Minnesota.

The bus driver reportedly pulled over and everyone was able to get out. A parent said that most of the team’s electronic equipment

A spokesperson for bus company AccuTrans Group said an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

The Associated Press contributed to this story