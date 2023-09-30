MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old man was arrested for his 2nd Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense in southern Wisconsin after officers were notified of an unconscious driver at an intersection.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, David Martinez Salas, of Madison, was arrested on September 21 following field sobriety tests after being pulled over on Ann Street in Madison.

Officers were first made aware of a possible unconscious driver at the intersection of Ochalla Drive and Fish Hatchery Road, and while responding, a witness stated that the vehicle had left and was driving against traffic on the wrong side of Fish Hatchery Road.

Officers reported to later learn that other drivers nearly hit Salas after he allegedly rolled into traffic past a red light.

Salas was arrested and processed at the Dane County Jail for:

Operating While Intoxicated (2nd Offense)

Operating with a Prohibited Alcohol Content

Failure to Install an Ignition Interlock Device

Operating After Revocation Due to an alcohol-related offense



No additional information was provided.