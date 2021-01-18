GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Wisconsin WWII veteran gets special 100th birthday celebration

Local News

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Ralph Walters was able to celebrate his 100th birthday as family, friends, and even the Howard Fire Department gave a socially-distanced drive-by salute.

Walters is a World War Two Navy veteran, and is originally from Coleman. He now lives in Howard.

He was able to get a good view from his balcony as those who drove by were able to wish him a happy birthday.

A lifetime member of the local Coleman-Pound-Klondike American Legion Post, Walters’ fellow members were able to take part in the celebration.

“Such a role model for all of us. We just want to be like him and emulate everything. He’s been a good dad, a good grandfather, and a good great-grandfather,” says a family member who attended the celebration.

