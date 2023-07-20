FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – An event that was originally started because of the COVID-19 pandemic is now finding its footing in northeast Wisconsin.

On Thursday, Maple Valley Mutual Insurance Company hosted a neighborhood dairy distribution, where community members could receive a bag of local Wisconsin cheese products.

Local 5 News caught up with Jacob Timm, FFA Advisor at Freedom High School, who explained the importance of keeping this event alive even though we’ve moved out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are The Dairy State, as we all know, and kind of taking that to heart and having a mission, [Maple Valley Mutual Insurance Company] was able to continue providing this, and it’s become bigger and better,” said Timm. “We’ve been able to have more host sites to give away more bags and provide more dairy products.”

Those attending the event received one complimentary cooler bag of dairy products provided by local dairy farmers. From stringed cheese to slices of Colby Jack, the coolers were filled to the brim for people to enjoy.

“It allows us to provide a good, wholesome product to local community members that might not have access to these things,” said Timm. “They might not be able to purchase them all from the store, so it gives them another option and avenue to get the resources that they need but then also connect with the community.”

The Neighborhood Dairy Distribution typically happens in July, so be on the lookout for the next one in 2024.