BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Whether you embraced the heat or needed to cool off, there were plenty of ways people spent the hottest day of the year in northeast Wisconsin.

The weather didn’t stop Green Bay’s Molly Lichon from taking her three-year-old daughter out for a fun day at Bay Beach.

She says, “The breeze on the rides makes life a lot better. As soon as they stop, it’s hot again.”

They had to enjoy their time while it lasted, though, as Bay Beach closed at 3 p.m., three hours earlier than normal.

“I wish it was cooler. This is usually a busy week for us, so a day like today drives attendance down, but we are looking forward to a nice weather weekend,” Bay Beach Manager Jason Arnoldi says.

While some didn’t sweat the hot day, others decided to cool off with a sweet treat at Sara’s Artisan Gelato in Ashwaubenon.

Founder Sara Kwaterski started the business in 2018. She says summer is the busiest time of the year for the business, especially on hot days like Wednesday.

Kwaterski says, “We just love to see the influx of people. We definitely see an increase when it’s hot out, especially in the summertime. It’s our busiest season, so we are looking forward to providing a cool sweet treat for people if they are looking to cool off like today.”

No matter how Wisconsinites chose to spend the day, they may long for days like this when winter comes around again.