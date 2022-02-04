Wisconsinites opt for cheese on state flag if rebranded

(WFRV) – If Wisconsin’s flag were to undergo a rebranding, a majority of Wisconsinites would opt in favor of having cheese represent their home state, a new poll revealed.

A study by MOJOMOX.com, an online brand, surveyed 3,236 Americans across each state, asking them one important question: If your state flag was to be redesigned, how would you like it to look?

While some of the responses were predictable such as New Yorkians opting for a flag with the statue of liberty or Pennsylvanians voting for the historic liberty bell, other states, including Wisconsin, had some interesting visions for their hypothetical state flag.

According to the poll, 81 percent of Wisconsinites envisioned their ideal state flag would be rebranded to include cheese.

What’s more, with Wisconsin being the top cheese-producing state in the nation, making up about 26 percent of the country’s cheese, it’s no surprise the famous fromage was the majoritys’ choice.

And while our state is known for breeding cheeseheads, two other popular Wisconsin products also made the list of possibilities. The poll revealed that one in 10, or 13 percent, voted for beer to be on the state flag while six percent of people wanted ginseng.

The Badger State is widely recognized for its many breweries and the high-quality ginseng that grows especially well in Wisconsin soil giving reason as to why some Wisconsinites believed these products would best represent the state.

You can view Wisconsin’s hypothetical state flag, and other states’ flags, below.

