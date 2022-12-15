GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s most recent snowfall is tempting snow lovers to use the ice to the best of their abilities.

David Zeller has owned Zeller’s Ski and Sports for 30 years and says he receives tons of business during the winter.

“Usually, your more recreation skiers tend to want to get out when they see the snow on the ground where your more seasoned skiers know that they make snow and know that there is snow out in the western U.S (United States), but overall sales have been fantastic this year,” said Zeller.

Zeller is not the only one seeing an increase in customers, Ken’s Sports of Green Bay says people are lining up to purchase snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles.

“They talk about the economy being bad or tough, but people still want to have fun, and what better way to get out and enjoy Wisconsin Winter than on a snowmobile on the trails or an A.T.V out on the ice,” stated Jason Herms Service Advisor of Ken’s Snow Mobile.

While some are using the snow for recreational purposes, not every park is available. Brown County’s Barkhausen Water Preserve hopes for even more snowfall before opening the trails.

“We got to get some more snow, this is a good teaser we were hoping for that 6 to 8 or 10 to 12 inches, but we need a good 4 or 5-inch base down, so hopefully next week they’re talking more snow, and hopefully with the cold temps we’ll get some trails opened up,” stated Jason Petrella manager of Barkhausen Water Preserve.

Temperatures are expected to drop, and ski experts recommend having gear checked out by professionals before use.