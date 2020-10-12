Wisconsinites react to Supreme Court justice confirmation hearings

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) In less than 23 days we’ll elect a president, and in less than 24 hours confirmation hearings will begin for our next supreme court justice.

On Monday, confirmation hearings are set to begin for Amy Barrett, nominated by President Trump to fill the vacancy created by Justice Ruth Ginsberg’s death and Wisconsinites speak out as to whether or not this confirmation hearing should be held so close to the presidential election.

Kerry says, “I would say I understand both sides and I understand that it’s really close to the presidential election so I get why it’s controversial.”

Carla says, “I think it shouldn’t happen until after November 3rd.”

Tyler says, “I think it should I don’t see any reason why it shouldn’t.”

Shay says, “It should happen after the election.”

Matt says, “I don’t care. I don’t vote.”

Patrick says, “I think it should personally. Well he’s [President Trump] is still in the election so it’s still his office so up until the end of it, he should still be able to make the decisions that he can.”

Phil Clampitt, Ph.D. and Chair of Communications at the University of Wisconsin at Green Bay says, “President Trump absolutely does have the right constitutionally to fill it and we’ve had a long history of that.”

President Trump isn’t the first to nominate a justice so close to the election, through a recess appointment, Justice William Brennan was appointed by President Dwight Eisenhower just weeks away from the 1956 presidential election.

Regardless of opinions on the timing of the confirmation hearings, voters say the choice of the next supreme court justice is critical in a recent Marquette Law School poll:

48 percent of respondents said the choice of the next justice was very important to them

34 percent saying it was somewhat important

17 percent saying it was not too important or not at all important

The confirmation hearing is set to begin Monday and due to COVID-19, the hearings will be part virtual and part in-person