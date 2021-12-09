Wisconsinites to reach peak ‘festive burnout’ by Dec. 10, study reveals

(WFRV) – The holidays tend to be times during the year when back-to-back celebrations featuring steady streams of alcohol and never-ending social interactions are fairly common, and maybe even expected. Well, a new study is revealing that these party-essentials coupled with the close proximity between each holiday event are leading people to experience a ‘festive burnout” before the year is up.

The American Addiction Centers (AAC), a leading provider of addiction treatment resources, defines a “festive burnout” as a state when people begin feeling “burnt out” and are in need of a break from alcohol and partying.

AAC officials say this year, they started tracking festive burnouts across the nation the day after Thanksgiving using surveys that asked drinkers to determine at which point they feel like they’ve reached this plateau of festive burnout.

After approximately 3,192 respondents were surveyed, AAC experts used their results to compile a list showcasing each state and the date on average that drinkers will reach this point. While Wisconsin wasn’t the first state to reach peak festive burnout, according to the survey results, it seems Wiscosinites will be reaching that point very soon.

AAC reports that the average Wisconsin drinker expects to reach a state of festive burnout by December 10.

A full breakdown of all 50 states and their average festive burnout date is available in the table below.

State Days Into Holiday Season Average Festive Burnout Date Alabama 13 Dec. 9 Alaska 16 Dec.12 Arizona 11 Dec. 7 Arkansas 11 Dec. 7 California 15 Dec. 10 Colorado 15 Dec. 10 Connecticut 15 Dec. 11 Delaware 17 Dec. 13 Florida 15 Dec. 10 Georgia 15 Dec. 11 Hawaii 15 Dec. 10 Idaho 16 Dec. 12 Illinois 14 Dec. 10 Indiana 13 Dec. 8 Iowa 13 Dec. 9 Kansas 14 Dec. 10 Kentucky 16 Dec. 12 Louisiana 15 Dec. 12 Maine 18 Dec. 14 Maryland 16 Dec. 12 Massachussetts 9 Dec. 5 Michigan 15 Dec. 10 Minnesota 16 Dec. 11 Mississippi 13 Dec. 8 Missouri 11 Dec. 6 Montana 7 Dec. 3 Nebraska 16 Dec. 12 Nevada 15 Dec. 10 New Hampshire 20 Dec. 15 New Jersey 15 Dec. 10 New Mexico 18 Dec. 13 New York 15 Dec. 10 North Carolina 15 Dec. 10 North Dakota 14 Dec. 10 Ohio 14 Dec. 9 Oklahoma 13 Dec. 8 Oregon 17 Dec. 12 Pennsylvania 17 Dec. 13 Rhode Island 9 Dec. 5 South Carolina 11 Dec. 6 South Dakota 15 Dec. 11 Tennessee 17 Dec. 12 Texas 16 Dec. 11 Utah 15 Dec. 11 Vermont 7 Dec. 3 Virginia 15 Dec. 11 Washington 16 Dec. 11 West Virginia 14 Dec. 10 Wisconsin 15 Dec. 11 Wyoming 16 Dec. 12 Data provided by American Addiction Centers

For those feeling like they have already reached the point of a festive burnout or are nearing that point, AAC experts say a way to combat this feeling is to engage in mindfulness-based activities such as meditation, yoga or journaling.

For more information surrounding festive burnouts, visit the American Addiction Centers page.