Wisconsin's 2021 pheasant season to start Oct. 16, DNR to release 75k pheasants

Local News

FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2012 file photo, 14-year-old Collin Cleveland, of Montrose, S.D., takes aim at a pheasant during the state’s annual youth hunt on land near Tyndall, S.D. Higher bird numbers and a friendly weather forecast have pheasant hunters looking forward to the season’s traditional opener on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014. (AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is wishing hunters luck as pheasant season kicks off this weekend.

According to the DNR, the season opens across Wisconsin on Oct. 16 and runs through Jan. 9, 2022.

In addition to pheasant hunting, there are other hunting seasons opening on Oct. 16 including:

  • Bobwhite quial
  • Hungarian patridge statewide
  • Ruffed grouse in Zone B (season opens witht eh start of legal shooting hours)

During the 2020-21 pheasant hunting season, the DNR says that an estimated 42,532 hunters went out looking for pheasants and approximately 272,000 birds were harvested.

“Pheasant hunting offers a fantastic means to work your hunting dog while also experiencing the unique grassland habitats spread across the southern part of the state,” said Alaina Gerrits, DNR Wildlife Biologist.

Hunters will be required to buy a 2021 Wisconsin pheasant stamp to pursue these birds. The DNR reportedly plans to release an estimated 75,000 pheasants from the state game farm. The pheasants will be released on over 88 public properties.

More information on the 2021 pheasant hunt can be found on the DNR’s website.

