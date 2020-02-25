Wisconsin’s AG Kaul joins multistate investigation into JUUL Labs

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York. Philip Morris and Altria have ended merger talks and JUUL’s CEO is stepping down from the top post as criticism over vaping continues to intensify. The companies confirmed last month that they were in discussions, more than a decade after splitting itself into two companies. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s Attorney General Josh Kaul has joined a multistate investigation into JUUL Labs. The 39-state coalition is investigating JUUL’s marketing and sales practices, including the targeting of youth, claims regarding nicotine content, and statements regarding risks, safety and effectiveness as a smoking cessation device.

“E-cigarette use has increased dramatically among young people in Wisconsin and nationally, and we must act to reduce it,” said Attorney General Kaul. “JUUL has been the driving force behind this increase, and we are working with a bipartisan group of AGs to investigate JUUL’s sales and marketing practices.”

Vaping has been a major concern for health officials in recent months. In July, eight Wisconsin teens were hospitalized with seriously damaged lungs believed to be caused by vaping.

In August, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced they were investigating 27 cases of patients suffering from lung disease who reported vaping. Of those, 89 percent say they inhaled THC products such as waves and oils via e-cigarettes or other vaping devices.

According to AG Kaul’s office, Wisconsin youth’s rate of nicotine use is consistent with the national average of 20.8 percent of high schoolers vaping e-cigarettes in 2018.

