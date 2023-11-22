(WFRV) – Plenty of Wisconsinites will be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, and now is as good of time as ever to hit the gas pump, as the average price per gallon is now below $3.00.

According to AAA, the current average gas price in Wisconsin as of Wednesday is $2.99 for regular gas. This is a decrease from one year ago in 2022 when gas prices averaged $3.32.

Northeast Wisconsin is seeing plenty of counties under the average of $2.99. Take a look at the following that are right at or below average:

Brown County – $2.97

Calumet County $2.98

Langlade County $2.98

Marathon County – $2.97

Marinette County $2.99

Menominee County $2.99

Outagamie County $2.93

Portage County $2.98

Waupaca County $2.99

Winnebago County $2.99

Most Wisconsin counties that are experiencing higher than average gas prices fall in the western portion of the state, but a few, such as Door County ($3.14), Forest County ($3.03), and Oconto County ($3.07), are right here in northeast Wisconsin. The national average for gas is at $3.28.

Diesel continues to be in a much better place than this time one year ago, as in 2022, the average was just under $5.00 per gallon. Now, diesel prices average $4.01.