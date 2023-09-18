GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s staple sports teams came together on Monday to honor the oldest veterans through a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight named the Flight of Champions.

Organizers highlight that the trip is one day with two cities and three teams joining together to make sure veterans feel acknowledged, thanked, and supported.

The veterans will go to Washington, D.C., on a one-day, expense-free trip to visit their memorials and experience a full day of honor and healing. The trip is scheduled for Saturday, October 7, and representatives from the Brewers, Bucks, and Packers will attend the trip along with the veterans.

Officials say that there will be a total of 221 veterans that take the Flight of Champions, which will have three planes: two taking off from Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport and one taking off from Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport. Taking the trip will be two World War II veterans, four Korean War veterans, and 215 Vietnam War veterans.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have the support from our three favorite teams, who already do so much for our veterans across the state,” said Karen Roelke, the President of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. “We know that the presence of representatives from the teams will add so much and provide our veterans with even more to talk about as they experience this trip of a lifetime.”

Upon arrival in Washington, D.C., the veterans will join together and tour the various memorials, and when the planes head home to Green Bay and Milwaukee, the community can get involved by welcoming back those who served.

“It’s something that these veterans have never had,” Roelke stated. “A day of thanks, a day of gratitude, and a day of honor.”

The tour will include the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Marine Corps/Iwo Jima Memorial, and the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetary.