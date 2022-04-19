(WFRV) – As Wisconsin’s Clergy and Faith Leader Abuse Initiative nears its one-year anniversary, officials say that over 200 completed reports of more than 150 abusers have been received.

According to officials, as of April 18, 204 completed reports have come to the toll-free tip line and accused more than 150 people of abuse. Over 1,000 calls were made to or from the tip line.

A ‘significant’ number of reports have come from those who had not previously reported to anyone.

“In the year since we launched the Clergy and Faith Leader Abuse Initiative, over 200 people have reported information, and a District Attorney has criminally charged a defendant in a previously unreported case,” said AG Kaul. “We continue to encourage anyone with information about clergy and faith leader abuse to report that information.”

Officials provided an example of a report that lead to criminal charges. Before the victim reported the incident to the DOJ, they explained that they never reported it before. Following an investigation, authorities charged the case in early February.

The Wisconsin DOJ encourages survivors of sexual abuse by clergy and faith leader to use the online reporting tool or by calling 1-877-222-2620. The initiative has already resulted in one prosecution of an accused child assailant.

More information can be found on the DOJ’s website.