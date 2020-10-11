Wisconsin’s deadliest crash, Sheboygan Co. Sheriff’s Office pays tribute to victims

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is remembering the 10 lives that were lost 18 years ago in Wisconsin’s deadliest crashes to date.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, just after 7 a.m., on October 11, 2002, the deadliest crash in Wisconsin history occurred on southbound on I-43, just north of the Ozaukee–Sheboygan county line.

The multi-vehicle crash is said to have involved 50 vehicles and was caused by low visibility due to the foggy skies that morning.

Deputies say the accident led to 39 people sustaining injuries and 10 individuals losing their lives making the crash the deadliest in Wisconsin history.

First responders shared that many of the bodies recovered during the incident were burned beyond recognition due to fires that ignited from the crash.

To honor and remember the victims, the Sheboygan Sheriff’s Office writes, “Today, we ask that you please take a moment to remember those who were lost. Say a prayer for their families.”

