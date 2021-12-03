Gov. Evers vetoes GOP abortion bills

FILE – In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with media at a news conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin will receive $700 million less than initially expected in federal coronavirus relief money and get it in two payments a year apart, news that Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Tuesday, May 11, 2021 was problematic. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed five Republican-authored anti-abortion bills, a move that came the day after the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could curtail if not end a woman’s right to abortion.

Evers is making his support for abortion rights a key plank of his 2022 reelection campaign. He was widely expected to veto the measures the GOP-controlled Legislature passed in October.

Republicans do not have enough votes in the Legislature to override the vetoes.

Republican legislative leaders have not returned messages seeking comment on the vetoes and whether they would seek an override vote.