Wisconsin DOT warns of scam targeting DMV customers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wisconsin Department of Transportation WisDOT

(WFRV) – Wisconsin residents are getting text messages from scammers asking for personal information with the threat of suspending licenses.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), scammers are targeting Wisconsin DMV customers with fake texts. The texts are asking for people to confirm personal information and threatening that if the information is not given, their license could get suspended.

Included in the text is a link to a form, which the scammers are hoping the targets click on and provide personal information.

The WisDOT wanted to remind people not to click on links that are embedded in unsolicited or unexpected text messages.

There was also a similar scam going around asking targets to purchase shirts from local fire departments. Multiple fire departments said that it was fake, and they would never send text messages regarding fundraisers or t-shirts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Locker Room: Previewing Browns

Inside Skinny: Aaron Rodgers' Doppelgänger

Locker Room: Recapping win versus Ravens

Steve Jones joins Sports Xtra to discuss stepping down as Kimberly football coach

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon sweeps Bay Port, Green Bay East earns Team of the Week