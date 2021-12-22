Wisconsin DOT warns of scam targeting DMV customers

(WFRV) – Wisconsin residents are getting text messages from scammers asking for personal information with the threat of suspending licenses.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), scammers are targeting Wisconsin DMV customers with fake texts. The texts are asking for people to confirm personal information and threatening that if the information is not given, their license could get suspended.

Included in the text is a link to a form, which the scammers are hoping the targets click on and provide personal information.

SCAM ALERT: Don't let grinches steal Christmas, or your identity. Imposter scammers continue to target Wisconsin DMV customers with fake texts like this. We remind you not to click on links embedded in unsolicited or unexpected text messages. pic.twitter.com/BjnPdEr0CE — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) December 22, 2021

The WisDOT wanted to remind people not to click on links that are embedded in unsolicited or unexpected text messages.

There was also a similar scam going around asking targets to purchase shirts from local fire departments. Multiple fire departments said that it was fake, and they would never send text messages regarding fundraisers or t-shirts.