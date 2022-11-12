(WFRV) – October 29 was ‘Drug Take Back Day’, and authorities all throughout Wisconsin helped to collect unwanted medications throughout the state.

Statewide, over 140 law enforcement agencies participated in the event that helps to fight the opioid epidemic, and on Thursday, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the number of unwanted medications that were collected.

Wisconsin reportedly collected a total of 54,040 pounds of unwanted medications to safely dispose of.

Medications were also collected from permanent drug disposal boxes at law enforcement agencies, Wisconsin has more than 490 permanent drug disposal boxes accessible year-round at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies, and health clinics.

“Wisconsinites consistently step up for Drug Take Back, making sure tens of thousands of pounds of unused and unwanted medications are safely disposed of,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who helped collect over 54,000 pounds of unwanted medications.”

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

In order to safely dispose of the medications, officials state that the collections were boxed, palletized, shrink-wrapped, and secured for transportation to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where the drugs will be incinerated.

