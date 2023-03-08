GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular hairstyle salon is making its debut in Wisconsin with a little help from a former Packers cornerback.

Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America’s original blow dry bar, has announced a signed agreement with Jarrett Bush to bring the franchise to the City of Green Bay, making it the first in the state.

While living in Chicago a few years ago, Bush walked past a blow dry bar and saw a woman walk out after her appointment who was beaming with confidence.

As a father and fiancée, this triggered an idea to embark on an entrepreneurial journey to open his own blow dry bar. Fast forward a few years, as Bush moved back to Green Bay, he saw an opportunity to bring a quality blow dry bar concept to the area.

“Football has been a huge part of my life, and I’m grateful it gave me the pedestal to catapult into an opportunity where I can impact the lives of others,” said Bush. “Being that this is my first business venture, I wanted a supportive team with a proven business model that was ingrained in the community – and that is Blo Blow Dry Bar. I am excited that this new endeavor allows me to bring health, beauty, and diversity together, and I hope to strengthen this combination even further through my bar.”

Photo Credit: Blo Blow Dry Bar

Photo Credit: Blo Blow Dry Bar

Photo Credit: Blo Blow Dry Bar

Bush says he currently experiences limitations in taking his daughters to various salons, which is why he plans to specifically cater to culturally-diverse demographics with his bar.

He also plans for his bar to be an asset to all community members, knowing Blo Blow Dry Bar is for people from all walks of life.

“As we set ourselves up for continuous growth, franchise partners like Jarrett who believe so strongly in our mission will be key to our success,” said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. “Wisconsin, and the Midwest in general, is a prime target of growth and an opportunity to provide more people with catwalk-quality blowouts. The year is starting out on a strong trajectory, and I look forward to further solidifying our position as an industry-leading brand.”

Blo Blow Dry Bar creates a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness.

The franchise is still searching for a location in Green Bay, and more details will be provided as soon as a spot has been picked out.