Wisconsin’s first-ever statewide virtual Girls in Aviation Day taking off

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s first-ever statewide virtual Girls in Aviation Day will be taking off on September 26.

According to the Women in Aviation organization, three Wisconsin chapters of Women in

Aviation joined forces to create a virtual event designed to share aviation beyond their local communities and to girls across the entire state of Wisconsin.

Sarah Pozdell, president of the Four Lakes Chapter of Women in Aviation in Madison says, “With 124 public airports throughout the state, it’s an activity that can be enjoyed anywhere in the state and going virtual will allow us to reach all of those girls who have an interest.”

Women in Aviation officials say this event will allow girls a chance to participate in hands-on aviation-related activities while giving them firsthand experience with vital aspects of aviation such as the forces of flight, navigation, air traffic control communications, and a variety of aircrafts.

“Wisconsin has never offered anything like this before and for us to be able to showcase all of the talent and connections the Oshkosh, Madison, and Southeastern Milwaukee Chapters have to offer is amazing!” says Catey Frost, president of the Oshkosh Chapter of Women in Aviation.

