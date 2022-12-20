(WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are reminding motorists that Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. for the northern half of Wisconsin.

The frozen road law allows vehicles hauling abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance and certain forest products to carry more weight.

WisDOT designates the regions as Zone 1 and Zone 2, which includes US 10 near Stevens Point, along with numbered state and federal highways north of US 10.

The declaration is issued once the ground under highway pavement is frozen to a depth of at least 18-inches, allowing the maximum gross weight for trucks hauling logs or salt and sand for maintaining roads in winter to go up to 98,000 pounds on vehicles with a minimum of five axles (from the normal 80,000 pounds).

Special permits for hauling the increased weights are not required in Zone 1 and Zone 2; however, vehicles must be legally licensed at 80,000 pounds to handle the increased weights.

The higher weight limits do not apply to county or local roads unless authorized by the local agency having maintenance authority.

Also, higher weights may not be transported on any highways or bridges specifically posted for lower weight limits. The frozen road determination for other areas of the state will be made when conditions warrant.

WisDOT maintains an interactive map for seasonal weight restrictions, which shows the frozen road boundaries, Class II roads, and posted roads.

For those interested in learning more or viewing the interactive map, click here.