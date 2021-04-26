Wisconsin’s general fishing season opens May 1, DNR predicts successful opening weekend

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers that the 2021-2022 fishing season will open on May 1 without any changes to the season’s dates.

The DNR is encouraging social distancing and mask-wearing as most boat launches may be crowded during the opening weeks. The DNR also says all regulations and license requirements will still apply.

“I hope everyone is as excited as I am for the 2021 fishing season,” says Justine Hasz, DNR Fisheries Management Bureau Director.

The DNR also mentions some reminders for those heading out to fishing locations:

Always wear life jackets

Practice safe and sober boat operations

Release fish responsibly

Remove plants and animals from the boat before and after launching

The DNR also worked on maintaining and enhancing critical fish habitat, conducting fish population surveys, adding over 120 miles of classified trout waters and stocking out over 5.5 million fish into inland lakes and streams and both Great Lakes.

Forecasts were also released for all types of fish species including:

Northern Pike and Walleye Forecast Recent creel reports show anglers have successfully fished inshore for species such as northern pike and walleye.

Bass Forecast Bass anglers have reported modest catches during the new catch and release season, and both largemouth and smallmouth bass will be in their pre-spawning modes for the opener.

Panfish Forecast Panfish anglers will find hungry bluegills and crappies in warm shallow water around trees and stumps preparing to spawn, though fishing may be slow with the cooler weather.

Trout and Salmon Forecast Good catches and a high abundance of trout have been reported during the early catch and release season despite clear waters. Trout streams are low, but trout fishing in the Driftless Area should be phenomenal.



More information regarding the DNR’s forecast can be found on their webiste.