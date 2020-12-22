Wisconsin’s general fund has positive GAAP balance for first time since 1990

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – It was announced that Wisconsin’s GAAP deficit declined by over $1.2 billion and has a positive balance for the first time in three decades.

Gov. Tony Evers announced that since the state began publishing its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) in 1990 the State’s General Fund is no longer running a deficit.

According to a release, in Gov. Evers’ first two years in office, the state’s Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) deficit has declined by over $1.253 billion and assumed a positive balance of $1.5 million for the first time at the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year.

“Our diligence of investing in the issues Wisconsinites care about without running up the state’s credit card has paid off and helps us ensure Wisconsin’s future economic stability, which is as important as ever. This is great news for our state and will put us in a stronger position to move our state forward and focus on the priorities of the people,” says Gov. Evers.

According to a release, for the second consecutive year, the state deposited additional funding into its Budget Stabilization Fund, known as the “rainy-day” fund. This past year’s deposit of $105.8 million increased the Budget Stabilization Fund to $761.8 million.

This is the largest balance in Wisconsin’s history and nearly 140% larger than the balance at the end of the 2017-18 fiscal year.