Wisconsin’s GOP plans for spending federal stimulus may not be allowed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The majority of Wisconsin Republicans’ plans for spending $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money either may not be allowed under the law or might have to be repaid.

That’s according to reviews of the bills that are moving quickly through the Legislature by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Republicans are moving to pass bills that would spend the federal money as they want, rather than as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers intends.

A package of 11 bills introduced by Republicans this week was scheduled for a public hearing and vote in the Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly boys sweep rival Kaukauna, sweep FVA triangular

First half goals help Notre Dame knock off Appleton East, 5-3

UW-Oshkosh baseball looks to jumpstart momentum from a year ago

John Mittelstadt follows in brother’s footsteps as part of the Gamblers

High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling

Martens family continues mushing legacy