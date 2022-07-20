KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menominee Indian Tribe has partnered with Hard Rock International to revitalize its efforts to bring a new casino and entertainment center to southern Wisconsin.

The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin announced it will relaunch the tribe’s effort to open an entertainment center and casino in Kenosha. The announcement is in tandem with Hard Rock International.

Menominee would reportedly be the owner of the casino and related facilities while Hard Rock would be the developer and manager of the project.

A previous project from Menominee and Hard Rock was approved by Kenosha, Kenosha County and the United States Bureau of Indian Affairs and Department of the Interior, but was rejected by then-Govenor Scott Walker.

“Much has changed since our 2015 effort, but the needs of our tribe and its members have continued and in some cases grown more acute. We need to make greater investments into health care for our children and elders; we need to make more investments into educating our young people; and we need to do more to reduce the high levels of poverty, hunger, and unemployment on our reservation. A casino and entertainment center in the City of Kenosha is the best path for our tribe to obtain the resources to help achieve those important goals,” said Menominee Chairman Ronald J. Corn, Sr.

The one change was the size of the casino would be trimmed back. Even though the size will not be as big, it would still be ‘an incredible addition to the community’.

Corn said that the renewed effort for the project is aimed at providing resources for the needs of the tribe’s members. The Menominee is reportedly ranked as one of the largest and poorest tribes in the state.

“Hard Rock has a long-standing partnership with the Menominee Tribe and is proud to support them in their continued efforts to bring a world-class gaming and entertainment resort to the Kenosha community,” said Hard Rock International COO Jon Lucas.

More information about Hard Rock can be found on its website.