(WFRV) – After briefly suspending its services earlier this week, the Merrimac Ferry is back in operation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

WisDOT officials announced Saturday that the ferry, which crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties is back up and running after it shut down on Tuesday for mechanical repairs.

The Merrimac Ferry is Wisconsin’s only free ferry and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Those seeking to ride the Merrimac Ferry are asked to follow the ridership guidelines listed below:​