(WFRV) – One Wisconsinite was selected to attend Super Bowl LVI, but not as a fan, but as the official play clock operator.

According to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA), Pat Miles was the Super Bowl’s official play clock operator.

The WIAA says that Miles has been a WIAA licensed basketball and football official for 36 years. He recently officiated the WIAA D1 Football State Championship.

Coincidentally enough, the first penalty of the game was a delay of game penalty (where the play clock reaches zero before the ball is snapped). The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the Super Bowl.

The WIAA did not say where Miles is from.