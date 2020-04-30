Wisconsin’s renters will not face consequences for late rent during public health crisis

(WFRV) – Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection approved an emergency rule prohibiting late fees or penalties for missing or late rent payments.

Trude Jacobs, Residential Manager for Pfefferle Management said that her renters have already been reaching out, asking for help with rent.

“Our renters have been pretty forthcoming in giving us phone calls and saying we can’t make rent this month,” she told Local 5 Thursday.

It’s a conversation that has become more common for property management companies as the pandemic continues.

“‘You know, I was okay in April but I’m not so okay in May. What are my consequences so to speak,'” Jacobs said of recent phone calls she’s taken. “And there aren’t any, just let us help you. They have enough to worry about too, so for the next couple of months that will be by the wayside.”

Renters statewide won’t have to worry about paying late fees, but property managers are urging anyone worried about making payments to reach out.

“Nobody should feel bad about calling,” Jacobs said. “This pandemic has hit everybody, so there’s no need to worry about what are they going to say or what are they going to do. We’re here to work with you. We’re here to make that easier for you.”

Pfefferle Management oversees properties including apartments, duplexes and houses

Over the past few weeks, they’ve talked to tenants at all different rent levels.

“We’ve heard from the top to the bottom,” Jacobs said, “they’re all over and it’s affecting everybody.”

“For every renter who’s fallen on hard times, Jacobs says the best solution is to start working on a plan.

“What can you do, and let’s make a plan and see if we can help you with your rent and stretch it out over a period of time so that you don’t have to worry about that part of it,” she said.

