NEWBOLD, Wis. (WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man who was seeking reelection was arrested and charged with election fraud.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, James Staskiewicz was arrested on February 8 on seven counts of Forgery, one count of Election Fraud, and one count of Misconduct in Public Office.

Staskiewicz, a 69-year-old, was the Town of Newbold Supervisor.

Authorities say that Staskiewicz admitted to having forged signatures on his campaign papers. His bond was set at $5,000.

No additional information was provided.