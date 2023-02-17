Spearers have until Aug. 1 to apply for an Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing license. / Photo Credit: Wisconsin DNR

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced sturgeon spearers have reached between 90-99% of the harvest cap on the Upriver Lakes.

This means spearers with tags for the Upriver Lakes can continue to spear until 1 p.m. on February 18, 2023. There will be no spearing after that.

However, spearers with tags for Lake Winnebago may continue to harvest sturgeon on Lake Winnebago until harvest caps are reached or until the Lake Winnebago System harvest caps are reached.

Upriver Lakes harves numbers representing 90-99% of the harvest cap were set at 70 juvenile females, 79 adult females, and 246 males.

For up-to-date harvest information, visit the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources sturgeon spearing webpage here.